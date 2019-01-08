



President Muhammadu Buhari has challenged the media to expose his wife, Aisha, or his son, Yusuf if they are found to have benefited from government deals.





Buhari said this during an interview aired on Arise TV which was monitored by our correspondent.





The President described as unfair allegations that he was protecting some corrupt persons in his government while those in the opposition were being hounded.





He said, “It is a very unfair allegation against my integrity. I don’t think… anyway you are in a position to find out and if you do so, I don’t care. Publish it even if my son or my wife has a company and they are involved in deals with customs and excise and so on, bringing in illegal goods or whatever, I challenge you to do that.”