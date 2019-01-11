For alleged involvement in examination malpractice in the 2018 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, the Edo State Government has suspended 28 principals of public senior secondary schools in the state.









The Commissioner for Education, Emmanuel Agbale, made this known in a memo to the state’s Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, where he said that 28 private secondary also faced the threat of being deregistered or de-recognised for involvement in examination malpractice in the 2018 WASSCE.









According to Agbale, the decision to suspend the affected principals followed the receipt of a report of investigations by the West African Examination Council that cancelled the results of affected candidates and derecognised the schools for two years with effect from 2019.









For private schools, Agbale ordered that a query be sent to 28 private secondary schools to explain, within, 72 hours, why they should not be deregistered or de-recognised for involvement in examination malpractice in the 2018 WASSCE.









The commissioner also said that seven other principals of public senior secondary schools were reprimanded and 16 private schools issued warning letters for complicity, as the principals would remain suspended until their arraignment before the Teachers Disciplinary Committee to determine their culpability.









The suspended principals were from Ikpeshi Grammar School, Evboesi Mixed Secondary School, Obanosa Secondary School, Igbanke Grammar School, Iru Grammar School, Osasinmwin-Oba Secondary School, Holy Trinity Grammar School, Ozalla Secondary Commercial School, Oza Grammar School, Esigie Comprehensive College, Government Science and Technical College, New Era College, and Ojirami Mixed Secondary School.









Others were Dagbala Secondary School, Uma Secondary Commercial School, Asoro Grammar School, Opoji Secondary Commercial School, Afuda Secondary School, Anegbette Secondary School, Oguola College, Urhokuosa Mixed Secondary School, Egbede Community Grammar, Obadan Mixed Secondary School, Ugiamwen Secondary School, Umagbae Grammar School, Ikpiti Grammar School, Ugbine Secondary School and Uzebba Grammar School.









Principals who were issued warnings were from Ore-Nolomi Secondary School, Mixed Secondary School, UgbokoNumagbae, Iruekpen Grammar School, Akugbe Secondary School, Ujoelen Grammar School, Uhiele Grammar School and Osomhe Secondary School.









Agbale said private schools whose managements were queried were Federal Staff Business College, Zenith Model Education Centre, Hizbullah Secondary School, Calvary Secondary School, Gracious Secondary School, Eden City College, Lilmak Secondary, Jobamoh Uni. Secondary School, Jubilee Academy Secondary School, Gabmay Secondary School, Ultimate College, Gentry National High School and Excel Secondary School.









Others were Oman Christian Academy, Ceta International Secondary School, God’s Favour Secondary School, Oje Reliance Secondary School, Highers Wisdom Academy, Leaders College, Mcmidas Comprehensive School, Paulson Foundation Secondary School, Rising Hope Academy, Ralph Education Centre Secondary School, Powerline Academy, Christ The Winners Schools, Ogunbor Secondary School, God’s Grace Educational Centre and Winners Foundation Secondary School.