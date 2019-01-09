



Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and their presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, can’t deny that President Muhammadu Buhari is an honest man.





Osinbajo stated this while addressing the `Drive 4 Buhari-Osinbajo’ rally organised by the ‘I am Ready’ campaign group alongside other support groups on Tuesday in Abuja.





Referring to an earlier remark by governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Osinbajo said Nigeria’s wealth is safe with Buhari.





The vice-president said: “We will not allow them to come back. I think that the very right question has been asked; where will you rather put your money?





“If it is me, I will put my money in Buhari bank because even Buhari’s worst enemies know that he is an honest man; even the thieves know that he is an honest man.





“Even the enemies will put their money in his bank because they know that their money will be safe in his bank; we have today an honest man as president, a man who will use the money for what it is meant.





“Even his worst enemy knows that he is an honest man and that he will use the money. I pray for our country that our country will be great.





“And the only way our country would be great is if you and I vote for a man who is honest, for a man who is truthful, a man we know, even his opponents know, everybody in PDP knows that he is an honest man.





“Even Atiku knows that Buhari is an honest man; and he can never deny that; nobody can deny that; that is the kind of leader we want for our country today.”





Osinbajo said that the Buhari-led administration had made giant strides in the last three years.