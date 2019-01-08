Mavin producer, Don Jazzy has finally addressed reports making rounds on the collapse of his record label, Mavin record.





The viral reports on the collapse started after Reekado Banks one of the top artists in Mavin records recently announced his exit from Mavin Records where he thanked Don Jazzy for the opportunity he gave him to improve himself after he joined the record label back in 2013.





Well, Don Jazzy finally addressing the issue said the record label is ‘down and will recover soon.”





He said this in response to a question asked by one of his followers on twitter who wanted to know if the record label has ceased to exist since its top artists are already leaving.





The follower asked: “Mr Jazzy, is Mavin dead or Buhari’s change has hit your label? This one your top artists are leaving, leaving behind the learners and the upcoming?





Don Jazzy then replied saying they have only fainted slightly and will definitely recover.





He wrote: “No we never die. We just faint small. E dey happen. Pray for us to recover if you can.”