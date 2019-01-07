The Nigeria Police Force has declared the Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye fit to face trial.
The Police said it arrived at the conclusion after several test conducted on the Senator came out negative adding that it was an indication that the Senator was not medically challenged as he claimed.
But Melaye urged the police to relocate him to National hospital after three days of treatment at Police hospital in Garki, Abuja.
Certifying the Senator medically fit for trial, the Police Authority described the Senator’s request and actions so far as Nigerian Home video part 2.
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of Police Medical, AIG Kaomi Amadu also faulted Melaye’s claim based on medical record from expert.
Senator Melaye, whose Abuja residence was under siege for eight days surrendered to Police operatives at the weekend amidst drama which landed him in the hospital.
The senator is wanted by the Police for a case of Criminal Conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when him and his armed thugs allegedly attacked Police personnel; shot and wounded Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.
