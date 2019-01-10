 Davido’s N1m Gift: Boy invests in Keke Napep for transport business | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The fan who Davido gave one million naina for protecting girls from being harassed at the Davido’s concert on 27th December, 2018 has invested the money in a brand new Keke Napep for transport business.

OBO boss took to Instagram to share the news describing the young man as a smart dude.

Davido Instagram post reads:

Wise investment ! Gbe maruwa eh I think say him go spend d money finish ! Smart dude.







