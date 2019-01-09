



Davido has revealed his plan for his girlfriend, Chioma in 2019, amidst reports of breakup.





The singer’s relationship with Chioma sparked reactions online some days ago after Chioma deleted her Instagram account @thechefchi without giving any reasons.





However, Davido has put fears of breakup to rest as he revealed he is looking forward to getting married to Chioma soon.





He also disclosed that Chioma deleted her Instagram account in order to focus on her cooking show.





The ‘Fall’ crooner disclosed this on his Twitter page during a question and answer session with his fans on Wednesday morning.





A fan asked; What are your plans for the future? Are you going to marry Chioma our sister and why did she delete her Instagram account?





Davido then replied: That’s the plan to marry her.





On why she deleted her Instagram page, Davido added: “She’s working on her cooking show and doesn’t want to get on social media for now. social media is not life!”