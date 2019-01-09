Afropop singer Davido has maintained his denial of an alleged assault on Tumi Lawrence, manager of Kizz Daniel.





The superstar, real name David Adeleke, said he “can never” do what he has been accused of.





Lawrence had alleged that he was assaulted by the ‘Fall’ singer and his crew members at the Davido Live Concert which took place at Eko Atlantic, Lagos.





The artist-manager said he was slapped and manhandled by the Afropop singer and members of his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

Kizz Daniel and Davido were billed to perform their ‘One Ticket’ collaboration at the concert but the headliner performed alone as a result of the incident.





While responding to a fan’s question regarding the incident, Davido said Daniel “himself” is aware that the accusation is untrue.





The Soundcity MVP award winner said the allegation “hurt me” but added that “life goes on”.





“God knows I can never slap his (Kizz Daniel’s) manager,” he wrote on Twitter.





“He knows himself I didn’t …. it’s all love always ! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did .. it’s cool tho life goes on.”

God knows I can never slap his manager ! He knows himself I didn’t .... it’s all love always ! It hurt me how they switched up on me after all I did .. it’s cool tho life goes on https://t.co/eu0CnVQ7eg January 9, 2019

The duo’s ‘One Ticket’ collaboration is still enjoying favourable airplay on radio and TV.