Wife of the President, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, is to chair the women and youth presidential campaign team for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in February 16, 2019 election.This was contained in a statement signed by Director of Information, Office of the wife of the President, Suleiman Haruna, in Abuja.According to the statement, all the members of the campaign team will be inaugurated by President Buhari tomorrow at the State House Conference Hall.Aside from Mrs. Buhari, other executive team leaders for the campaign are wife of the Vice President, Mrs. Oludolapo Osinbajo, who is the co-chair, Mrs. Adejoke Adefulure, Vice Chair (South), Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura, Vice Chair (North), Salamatu Baiwa Umar-Eluma, National Coordinator, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, deputy national coordinator (South), and Binta Muazu, deputy national coordinator (North).Zonal leaders are Mrs. Rashida Bello, (North Central), Mrs. Hadiza Abubakar, (North East), Dr. Zainab Bagudu (North West), Mrs. Nkechi Rochas Okorocha (South East), Mrs. Florence Ajimobi (South West) and Mrs. Judith Chibuike Amaechi (South South).Members of administrative secretariat of the campaign team are Dr. Hajo Sani, Dr. Nasir Ladan, Zainab Kassim, Rose Audu, Fatima Rafindadi and Dr. Nasiru Ajoge.Some of the members of advisory council include Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung; Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd); Suleiman Abba, (retd); Brig. General Lawal Jafaru Isa (retd), General Abubakar Alkali (retd), General Buba Marwa (retd), Senator Ali Modu Sherrif, Chief Orji Uzor Kalu, Dr. Mohammed Mahmud, Dame Pauline Tallen, Naajatu Mohammed, Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Nasiru Ladan, Col. Abdallah (retd), AIG Sani Ahmed Daura (retd), and Prince Tonye Princewill.Others include Festus Keyamo, SAN, Muiz Banire, SAN, Barr. Obono Obla, Amb. Justice Muhammadu Dodo, Amb.Mohammadu Rimi Barade, Amb. Aminu Dalhatu, Amb. Aminu Iyawa, Amb. Baba Jidda, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, Amb. Deborah Iliya, Amb. Suzanne Aderonke Folarin, Amb. Ayuba Ngbako, Amb. Oji Nyimenuate, Mr.Terry Waya, Rear Admiral Dutse James, Alh. Bashir Ibrahim, Alh. Nasiru Danu Dan Amanar Dutse, Ahmed Gulak, Mahmud Aliyu Shinkafi, Hon. Kawu Sumaila, Senator Abu Ibrahim, Chief Sam Sam Jaja, Colonel Mohammed Abdul (retd), Hon. Igo Aguma, Chief Precious Osaro Ngelale, Alh. Bello Isa Bayero, Chief Felix Idiga, Dr. Noble Abe, Patrick Pascal, Longes Anyawu, Hon Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu, Agatha Benson, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Emma Ejiofo, Dr. Betty Nnadi, Gbemi Saraki, Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagu, Sullivan Chime, Rt. AVM Terry Okorodudu, Dr. Macaulay Aigbe Ojeaga, Jessica Ine, Senator Ini Okori, Scott Tommy, Senator Andy Uba, and all APC SSAs, SAs, PAs, to the President.Some members of the directorate of operations include Dr. Mohammed Mahmud, Haj. Salamatu Beiwa Umar Eluma, Dr. Nasir Ladan, Ibrahim Dauda, Bala Usman, Barr. Mary Eta, all APC women leaders at all levels, all APC women/female heads of government agencies and parastatals, all APC female candidates and all APC youth leaders at all levels.Other members of the campaign team are all elected officials of APC at all levels, while the directorate of contact and mobilization has Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed as director, and Barr. Mary Etta as deputy director. The directorate has over 190 members.