The Coalition of United Political Parties on Monday demanded the immediate release of Daily Trust’s reporters arrested when soldiers invaded the medium’s offices in Abuja, Lagos, and Maiduguri on Sunday.









The coalition also called for the payment of full compensation for any damages that occurred in the process of the siege.









Its position was contained in a statement by its first national spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere.









Ugochinyere bemoaned the attack, saying that the press, which he described as an integral and indispensable element of the society, exists for the society and it derives its powers to function from the constitution.









He said, “As stipulated in Chapter II Section 22 of the 1999 Constitution, the press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people.









“This provision implies that the press shall be a watchdog over the excesses of government, and shall ensure that government delivers it promises to the people.









“The government, on the one hand, shall ensure that the press informs the people about its programmes and actions.









“The free society which comprises of people of different ethnic, religious, socio-economic backgrounds are also entitled to free information, as such Chapter II Section 39 Subsection (1) of the 1999 constitution states that every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference.









“Without prejudice to the generality of Subsection I of this section, every person shall be entitled to own, establish and operate any medium for the dissemination of information, ideas, and opinions.”









Ugochinyere said the existence of these constitutional provisions defined the society with many elements such as the media, police, government, armed forces, citizenry, their rights and boundaries of operations.