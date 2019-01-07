A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt Monday issued a restraining order on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, not to recognise candidates of both factions of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for this year’s general elections.





Justice J.K Omotosho ruled that following the nullification of the congresses of the APC in Rivers state, the direct and indirect primaries conducted by both factions of the party were built on nothing.

Justice Omotosho therefore declined the request of Senator Magnus Abe and forty-three others asking to be declared as authentic candidates of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State.





The judge said the restraining order on INEC is binding until a higher court sets aside the ruling of Justice Chiwendu Nworgu nullifying the congress and primaries conducted by the APC in the state.