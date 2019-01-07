Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor known for always displaying her massive boobs had a brief banter with a follower. The exchange took place after the actress uploaded an eye-popping picture on her instagram page.
The fan had advised the actress to be a better role model and stop showing off her boobs on social media but Cossy did not like the advice and slammed the fan.
See their exchange below:
