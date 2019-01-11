



Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has alleged that the Saraki family has cornered Kwara state’s commonwealth in the past 40 years.





He said the Saraki dynasty in Kwara had rendered the quality of life of the people to the lowest point.





The minister made the allegation on Thursday in Ilorin at a ceremony organised by the Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC).





He said: “The main issues here have to do with how our state has been governed in the past 50 years, 40 of which have been dominated by a single family.

“What has happened to the commonwealth, which has been cornered by a single dynasty at the expense of the people.





“Where are the roads and other infrastructure to justify the huge resources that have accrued to the state?





“If you follow a path for so long, and it leads you nowhere, won’t you try another path? These are the issues.”





The minister said despite the stance of Senate President Bukola Saraki, his loyalists from Kwara were still occupying executive positions.





He said some of Saraki’s loyalist holding federal executive positions will soon be shown the way out.





“Some of the people they nominated to the boards of government’s agencies and parastatals are still there, yet they claim that Kwara has not benefitted from this federal government,” the minister said.





“These people, some of whom are holding executive positions, will soon be shown the way out.”





Mohammed said the issues the APC is concerned with in Kwara have to do with good governance and better life for the people.



