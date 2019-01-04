



President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Friday reacted to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s appointment of the President’s supposed niece, Amina Zakari, as its head of Collation Center for the 2019 elections.





The appointment has since stirred reactions online from Nigerians and opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on the neutrality of INEC in the forthcoming 2019 elections.





But, reacting, Lauretta Onochie, the social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, said report of Zakari as the president’s niece was all lies by PDP.





Writing on her Twitter page, she also listed other lies fabricated by PDP against Buhari’s administration and family.

Onochie wrote: “The many lies of PDP; Amina Zakari is Buhari’s niece, 9mobile belongs to Buhari’s family, Keystone bank belongs to Buhari’s family, Buhari is Jubril from Sudan, Buhari died in the UK, Buhari is islamising Nigeria.”





She however added that lies by the opposition will not affect ‘Buhari’s integrity movement’.

“Listen, Buhari is an integrity movement Lies against him cant stick,” Onochie said.