



President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, at the presidential villa in Abuja.





The meeting which held shortly after Friday prayers ended without any official position given to the public.





Idris was expected to retire after reaching the mandatory 35 years in service on Thursday, January 3. There are speculations that his tenure might be extended till the elections are over.





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, called on Buhari to allow the IGP retire.





The party said allowing this happen would give the president the opportunity to could convince Nigerians and the international community that he is committed to free and fair elections.





More to follow…



