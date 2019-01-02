The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to appreciate the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari and re-elect him in the 2019 polls.He said aside from strides in the agricultural sector, Buhari had built foundation for growth and safety nets for the masses.Tinubu said voting for the All Progressives Congress would move the country forward.The former Lagos governor, who spoke in his New Year message, urged Nigerians to perform their civic duties by voting with the best interest of the country at heart.He said, “The nation is on the verge of an election to determine our collective fate, we can either choose to continue forward or return to the old ways that held us back for so long. Just as 2018 must turn into 2019, we must also continue to move forward.“Let us recognise that which has been done this past year. President Buhari has built a foundation for sustainable growth and development, a path for a better future. President Buhari has brought transparency and accountability to the government business.“The Buhari administration… has trained people that they may acquire a livelihood. It has empowered those who wish to start businesses and employ others. It has helped farmers become more productive so that they may earn more money while better feeding the nation.”