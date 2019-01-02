Tunde Bakare, the serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly, says President Muhammadu Buhari did not appoint ministers for six months because there was no money to pay them.





In an interview aired in Calgary, Canada on Tuesday and monitored by TheCable, the fiery preacher criticised Buhari’s appointment of some square pegs in round holes — stating the minister of budget, and national planning as an example.





“In Nigeria, what I have found out is we put square pegs in round holes, and round pegs in square holes. For example, the person in charge of budget and planning is a lawyer,” Bakare said.





“What experience has he gotten other than federal character. You can begin to look at each ministry the same way, and the civil service that is supposed to be the memory bank of government, they’ve promoted mediocrity



“In Britain, in America, they go to Oxford, they go to Yale, they go to Harvard, and attract the best brains into civil service to formulate policies. 25 years down the road, we take the relics of society, the dropouts and we bring them in, and we expect to outperform those who have invested in those critical sectors of human capital development.





“What percentage of our annual budget goes into education, and what percentage has gone into grass cutting and cutlery? When it was made public that there were no sufficient drugs in the Aso Villa clinic, the nation should have known where their health is.”