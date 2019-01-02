A support group for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buhari/Osibanjo Mandate Group, BOMG, Wednesday said there is no love lost between the president and Igbo people.This was disclosed by South East coordinator of the group, Chief Chukwudi Ezenyi while speaking with newsmen at the zonal office of the group in Nnewi, Anambra State.He said that “the rate at which the present administration of President Buhari is attending to infrastructures in Igboland shows that the president is not by any means an enemy of Ndigbo but a friend.”Chief Ezenyi flanked by his executive council said the Onitsha-Enugu-PortHacourt road became a death trap for the sixteen years that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was in control of the nation.“The second Niger Bridge has become issue for electioneering campaign for every succeeding administration before the advent of the government of President Buhari who has committed so much resources to the bridge which would give a respite to travelers in Igboland.“President Buhari has done so well not minding that his performance is not being showcased because of his style of not making noise about what he is doing.“The war against corruption is a successful one, before he came on board, corruption has been institutionalized, but Buhari has many opportunities to illegally enrich himself but decided to stay clean.“The opponents of President Buhari always accuse him that the corruption war is one-sided but I always reply them that it is better to start the war somewhere if not Nigeria would collapse.”Chief Ezenyi pointed out that the mandate of his group is to showcase the achievements of President Buhari and his government in the South East and by so doing educate the Igbo on the need to be wise politically.He expressed optimism that the less than five percent votes recorded by Buhari in the last presidential election will improve to nothing less than forty percent by the time the group is through with it assignment.