The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has recalled Dasuki Galadanchi to Imo State as the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command two days after he was transferred out of the state.

Also recalled are three Deputy Commissioners of Police and 11 Assistant Commissioners of Police redeployed to various states of the federation by the Police chief.

The IGP had, on Wednesday, redeployed Galadanchi to Bauchi State and posted the current Commissioner of Police in charge of the Kogi State command, Ali Janga, to the state.

But 48 hours later, the IGP reversed himself and cancelled all the transfers.

Our correspondent gathered that a signal came on Friday morning stating that all the transferred Police officers should return to their former offices with immediate effect.

One of the affected Police officers who preferred not to be mentioned told our correspondent that he was racing back to the state to resume duty.

The visibly elated Police chief said that there was power play among top politicians from the state.

When our correspondent visited the Police Command headquarters in Owerri, Police officers who were in a happy mood were seen discussing what many of them called “a serious power play.”

Most of them who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said that it was unfortunate that politicians were playing politics with the security of the state.