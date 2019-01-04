The Federal Government and leadership of the organised labour are currently meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Employment in Abuja over the minimum wage issue with the aim of finding a solution to the controversy surrounding the new minimum wage of N30,000.





The meeting was called to give update on the Federal Government’s effort on the transmission of an executive bill on the new minimum wage to the National Assembly as demanded by the NLC, and ways to avert the impending nationwide protest by the unions.





Among those at the meeting are the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and Minister of National Planning, Udoma Udo Udoma.





The team representing the organised labour comprises of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, General Secretary of the NLC, Peter Ozo-Eson, and president of the Trade Union Congress, Kaigama Bobboi.





Details later…