Twenty children were wounded in an attack at an elementary school in Beijing on Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local authorities said.


 A male suspect is already “under control” and the wounded students have been admitted to the hospital, the Xicheng district government said, without elaborating on how or why the man carried out the attack.




(AFP)




  1. Concerned CitizensJanuary 8, 2019 at 9:42 AM

    God should save us from this wicked world

  2. AnonymousJanuary 8, 2019 at 10:11 AM

    What a wicked world

  3. Concerned CitizensJanuary 8, 2019 at 10:12 AM

    Chai! God save us

