Twenty children were wounded in an attack at an elementary
school in Beijing on Tuesday with three suffering serious injuries, local
authorities said.
A male suspect is already “under control” and the wounded
students have been admitted to the hospital, the Xicheng district government
said, without elaborating on how or why the man carried out the attack.
(AFP)
God should save us from this wicked worldReplyDelete
What a wicked worldReplyDelete
Chai! God save usReplyDelete