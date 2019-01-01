The Nigerian Army on Monday said some people in the country had politicised the fight against Boko Haram in the North-East, warning that it would “monitor and take necessary action against the perpetrators”.The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Sani Usman, in a statement, said the military would no longer tolerate subversive acts and sabotage aimed at negatively affecting the performance of the troops battling the terrorists in the North-East.Usman said, “The army has noted with great concern the concerted efforts by some unpatriotic elements to politicise and derail the ongoing fight against terrorism and insurgency in the country.“We regrettably observed that the unscrupulous elements are perfecting strategies to rubbish the government’s efforts in the provision of safety and security for citizens.“These elements are determined to dampen troops’ morale, especially in the North-East and complicate the security situation in the country for selfish and cheap political gains and expediency.“We warn that the Nigerian Army will no longer tolerate these acts aimed at our troops to abandon the war. We will continue to monitor subversive propaganda and take necessary action against perpetrators.”Meanwhile, troops attached to Operation Lafiya Dole have shot dead three female suicide bombers in Kubtara village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State.The troops deployed from the 22 Brigade Garrison on Sunday encountered the bombers and killed them while they were trying to infiltrate some civilians.According to the army, the troops also recovered one rocket-propelled grenade and a suicide vest from the bombers.Spokesman for the Theatre Command and Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Col Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the development on Monday, said, “Troops on Sunday encountered and neutralised the three bombers while on a patrol around Kubtara village. “The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, has encouraged the troops to be more daring, vigilant and steadfast as they clear the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists.”On the Baga attack, he said troops were dominating the area with “aggressive patrols”.Nwachukwu denied the road connecting Maiduguri and Monguno towns in Borno State was blocked, according to some reports.He said, “Contrary to the insinuations, Maiduguri-Monguno road remains open to motorists and all law-abiding citizens. “Troops are dominating the road with aggressive patrols while clearance operations to flush out the Boko Haram terrorists are ongoing in the Baga general area,”