



Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that Nigerians will have themselves to blame if they fail to vote out the present government headed by President Muhammadu Buhari.





He called on Nigerians to actively participate in the 2019 electoral process to elect credible leaders.





The Governor said that for Rivers people, the 2019 election was the most important because it was about the future of the state.





Wike spoke in a special New Year message, saying, “Among others, 2019 also presents a great opportunity for us to create a new vista of hope in the political trajectory of our nation and that of our state.





“The general elections are around the corner and Nigerians will have nobody, but themselves to blame, if they fail to seize the ample opportunity to excise and liberate (themselves) from the spectre of misrule and unmitigated hardship.





“I, therefore, encourage every Nigerian to fully and actively participate in the 2019 electoral process, so that we can peacefully and collectively choose credible leaders with the capacity to govern and take Nigeria in the right direction.





“Rivers people must, therefore, have the opportunity to freely and peacefully exercise their right to choose their own leaders by themselves without constraints.





“Accordingly, I wish to appeal to the political parties and their supporters not to be desperate with their ambitions as electoral contest is not and cannot be a do-or-die affair and no one’s political ambition is worth the blood of any other person.





“I wish to remind us that we have no other state of our own than Rivers State and it is our collective responsibility to build, protect and defend its interest and all times under any circumstances.





“We cannot afford to set our state on fire through electoral or other violence as this would destroy our progress and set us many years backwards to the delight of our enemies who are averse to our unity and progress.





“Let us, therefore, on this New Year day, rise above partisan or other narrow interest and rededicate ourselves with greater focus and determination towards building a united, peaceful and prosperous state, through our individual and collective efforts.





“Let us not forget that whatever position we may be holding or wherever we may be placed, the little contributions we can make will make our state better and greater. Breaking the huddles and actualising the dreams and possibilities of our state remain a shared responsibility,” the governor said.





Wike added that as the year 2018 comes to a close, Rivers people must thank God for His Grace and mercies throughout the period.





“We also have every reason to be thankful to God Almighty for the peace and the tangible progress we have made in spite of the daunting challenges that we faced.





“As I have always said, we are not yet where we all want our dear state to be. There is still much work to do to realise the dreams and berth the state at its glorious destination.”