An 11-month-old baby has choked to death, while the housemaid was watching television.According tothe parents of the deceased, Steve Opar and his wife, Wendy Audrey, their son was choking to death in the bedroom while their home-help watched TV in their living room.The bereaved father of one and a lawyer by profession claimed that he received a call on the evening of Friday, December 14 with the news that his son was choking to death.He asked his neighbour to rush his son to the nearest hospital, which was the War Memorial Hospital, in Nakuru, Kenya and also called his wife to head to the facility.Unfortunately, his son, who would have turned one this January, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. He was the couple’s only child.The boy’s mother who was first to learn that their son had died said, she had been looking forward to celebrating her son’s first birthday.Naomi Wambui, the couple’s neighbor who had first called the boy’s dad, claims that she had rushed into their house and found their home-help watching television in their living room.When she asked where the baby was, the help gestured towards the bedroom where unknown to her, the boy lay on his back, fighting for his life.The home-help has since absconded and her whereabouts are unknown.The couple has appealed to the public to volunteer any help that may lead to the arrest and prosecution of their former home-help.The Teacher’s Police Post in Nakuru where the matter was first reported, have begun investigations.