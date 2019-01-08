



Rotimi Amaechi, director-general of President Muhammadu Buhari’s campaign organisation, has described Lagos as a glorified village in an audio clip leaked on Monday.





The transportation minister said there is insufficient water and roads in Lagos while lamenting the spate of traffic jams in the state.





The audio tape was released by Phrank Shaibu, an aide of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Shaibu had on Sunday released an audio where Amaechi said the only way Nigeria can change is for everybody to be killed.





He said: “I live in Abuja, tell me where else we have infrastructure. Lagos is a glorified village. The only difference between Lagos and other cities is the fact that business is in Lagos, everybody is there doing business, so you can at least have food,” he said in the new audio clip.





“If not tell me what else you have in Lagos? 1,000 plus megawatts. That’s all. That’s what you have. What else do you have? No water, there are no roads. The reason why you meet traffic jams in Lagos is because there are no roads.”





Listen to the audio below.



