The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has disclosed that he and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki made a mistake by voting for the All Progressive Congress, APC, in 2015.





Speaking during his presidential rally in Kogi State on Monday, the former Vice President, however, stated that the mistake will be corrected during the forthcoming election.





According to Atiku: “I have always advocated for the restructuring of this country.





“If there is one state that is going to be a beacon of progress, a beacon of hope after restructuring, it’s Kogi State. Because Kogi State has what it takes to be one of the most promising states in this country, therefore don’t be deceived by APC.

“You have seen them, you have voted for them, what have they done in this four years? What have they done here in Kogi State?





“They can’t even pay salaries, they can’t pay pensions, schools are not working, this is a failed government and we have the opportunity to correct the mistakes we have made.









“He (Saraki) made the mistake, I made the mistake, today we have retraced our steps and we are determined to correct the mistakes that has been made.”