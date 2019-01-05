



Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says Nigeria needs a president who can travel to any part of the world.





NAN reports that the former governor of Edo state on Friday alleged that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), “can only travel to Dubai”.





He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s integrity cannot be faulted anywhere in the world, hence the need for Nigerians to vote him again.





Oshiomhole made the remark in Jos during the flag-off of the re-election bid of Simon Lalong, Plateau state governor.





The APC chairman said: “We have a president whose integrity cannot be faulted anywhere in the world, but the PDP has a presidential candidate who can only travel to Dubai.





“We know our developmental partners. They are not only in Dubai and so we must vote a president that can travel to any part of the world to lure investors into the country.”





Contrary to the assertion of the APC chairman, the PDP presidential candidate visited the UK in April 2018, where he spoke at Chatham House.





In December, We had reported that the former vice-president had travelled out of Nigeria to the UK.