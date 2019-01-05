Aare Gani Adams-led members of the Oodua Peoples Congress,( OPC), has dissociated itself from the recent move by the late Fredrick Fasheun-led members of the group, to endorse the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanw-olu.





Sanwo-Olu will slug it out with Jimi Agbaje of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)





Speaking on Friday, Lagos state coordinator of OPC, Alhaji Mutair Adesina, said the group was yet to decide on the candidates the group will support in the forthcoming elections, both in the state or at the national level.





Adesina also declared that OPC was yet to announce its position in the contest between President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.





“Our leader has the final say, and we are yet to hear from him. The APC candidate is yet to meet with our leader, or even pay him a courtesy call.





“So as a group that is poised to promote the cultural identity of the Yoruba race, our core values are strengthen by our beliefs in restructuring, as it has been promoted always by our amiable leader, and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.





“We have our template and structure firmly rooted both in Nigeria and outside the shores of this country. Members of our group are scattered across the country, and in 84 countries across the world.





“Our core values and ideologies are enshrined in all our programmes. So, before we make up our minds we must consider so many things, and key among them is our position on restructuring.





“Therefore, we will definitely bare our minds very soon and at the same time throw our weight behind any candidate that is ready to restructure Nigeria”