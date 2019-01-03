The President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation (PMBCO) yesterday slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate for insisting that the president’s relations used his influence to acquire Etisalat and Keystone Bank shares.In a statement yesterday, the campaign organisation said it was baffling that despite refutal by Etisalat and Keystone Bank investors, the PDP was still demanding for a probe.The statement signed by the Council’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo (SAN) reads: “The widely published refutal by investors in Etisalat and Keystone Bank that the family members of President Muhammadu Buhari have nothing to do with both companies is another indication of the fast-collapsing campaign of the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and that of the PDP.“The result of the fact-check which was published in some news outlets clearly shows the depth of desperation, deceit and debauchery to which the Atiku campaign has sunk. They have no moral compass, no scruples, no direction in their present attempt to smear just everyone in sight in order to run a campaign of ‘we are all corrupt’.“Rather than respect the feelings of Nigerians by offering clear-cut responses to straightforward allegations of tax evasion, ‘alleged’ grand corruption in and out of office, ‘alleged’ impending sealed indictment waiting for him in the United States (U.S.), Atiku Abubakar has decided to drag the world down with him as he goes down in a blaze of infamy.“He has decided to go wild with wild and unsubstantiated allegations against the President and the vice president throwing caution in to the wind in the process. We alerted the public about this impending avalanche of fake news a few days ago. This is the classic hallmark of a sinking campaign boat, clutching at straws, as Nigerians have woken up to the realisation that these are deceitful people who have nothing to offer.“That is how its vice presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, was reeling out false statistics with a straight face throughout the vice presidential debate. Till today, he has not apologised to Nigeria for taking them for a ride. It is a real shame.”Keyamo urged Atiku and the PDP to apologise to Nigerians, especially the family of the President for adopting the unwholesome tactics and telling tales by moonlight that have clearly backfired.He said: “The public space is now full of jokes about President Buhari buying the whole of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the National Stadium and even the Presidential Villa.”Read also: Emmanuel: 2019 elections will mark the end of godfatherismHe advised the PDP and its flag bearer thus: “instead of making a mockery of a serious campaign with such infantile lies, Atiku should admit it is all over for him and the PDP, throw in the towel and endorse the candidacy of President Buhari.“We would be sad to see that happen because democracy desires a healthy contest, a serious challenger and a competent opposition.“But as it is, with nothing more to campaign about, it is the only way for him and his party to save face and sill retain some modicum of honour before the Nigerian people for future engagements –that is if they survive this massive rejection by the Nigerian people as a result of their bare-faced lies.”