



Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says President Muhammadu Buhari and Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not share blood relationship.





The presidential spokesman said this in a statement on Friday.





Zakari’s appointment to head the INEC committee on collation centre has been generating a controversy.





The PDP had alleged she is related to the president and her new position would compromise the electoral process.

“President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari don’t share a family relationship. An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a simple lie,” he said.





More to follow…