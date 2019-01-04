Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says President Muhammadu Buhari and Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not share blood relationship.
The presidential spokesman said this in a statement on Friday.
Zakari’s appointment to head the INEC committee on collation centre has been generating a controversy.
The PDP had alleged she is related to the president and her new position would compromise the electoral process.
“President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari don’t share a family relationship. An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a simple lie,” he said.
More to follow…
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.