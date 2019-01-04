 Amina Zakari not related to Buhari by blood, says Garba Shehu | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Amina Zakari not related to Buhari by blood, says Garba Shehu

9:30 PM 0
A+ A-


Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, says President Muhammadu Buhari and Amina Zakari, a national commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), do not share blood relationship.

The presidential spokesman said this in a statement on Friday.

Zakari’s appointment to head the INEC committee on collation centre has been generating a controversy.

The PDP had alleged she is related to the president and her new position would compromise the electoral process. 

“President Buhari and Commissioner Amina Zakari don’t share a family relationship. An inter-marriage occurred in their extended families, so the imputation of blood relationship between the President and the electoral commissioner is a simple lie,” he said.

More to follow…





KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top