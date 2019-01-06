Some supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, operating under the aegis of Atiku 2019 National Support Group, have urged Nigerians to support the former vice-president in next month’s presidential election.According to them, allowing President Muhammadu Buhari to rule the nation beyond 2019 will be more disastrous.The chairman of the group, Marce Anyanwu, said this on Saturday at a press conference in Lagos to canvass support for Atiku.Anyanwu said the ruling All Progressives Congress tricked Nigerians in 2015 to get their votes but said Buhari had destroyed the economy.He said, “The fight against corruption has turned out to be a very huge joke and the way corruption cases against Senators Musiliu Obanikoro and Godswill Akpabio were dropped the moment they defected to the APC clearly showed to Nigerians that the anti-corruption war is targeted against political opponents. “These former leaders of the PDP became the beautiful brides of the government the day they joined the APC.“The Atiku National Support Group, having identified with the core values, objectives and goals of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, vows to support all efforts that will get Nigeria working again, such as restructuring, creating jobs for the youths, and revamping the economy and reinvigorating the security architecture of the country.”