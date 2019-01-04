The Akwa Ibom State government has announced that it has acquired about three aircrafts to kick-start the operations of the newly established Ibom Airline Company.





The Commissioner for Special Duties and Aviation Development, Mr. Akan Okon disclosed this on Thursday at his Ewet Housing Residence, Uyo, during a Newyear hangout with journalists.





Okon also revealed that recruitments into various positions in the company has been concluded, adding that government engaged professionals, who would run the airline with best international practices.





He said the airline, which was designed to be a Limited Liability Company, would provide over 400 direct and indirect jobs to the unemployed Akwa Ibom Youths.





His words, “Ibom Air has come to stay. I am happy to tell you that we have completed recruitment with good number of Akwa Ibom children being recruited. The Chief Pilot is from Akwa Ibom.





“Three aircrafts are secured and are ready for commencement of operation. It is completely owned and operated by Akwa Ibom State Government and it will provide 400 direct and indirect jobs.”





He said members of staff of the new airline, recruited strictly on merit, are currently undergoing training in their various areas of specialties, getting set to kick-start operations as soon as required formalities were concluded.





The Commissioner commended the contributions of the Director, Air Wordiness standards of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority NCAA, Engr Ita Awak in ensuring smooth operations in the airport and the realisation of the project.





He said that even though Awak is a stauch APC member, he still worked with the state government to ensure that what would be beneficial to Akwa Ibom people was achieved.





According to him, “Engr Awak, a son of the soil, has demonstrated true strength of character in engaging relevant authorities to make sure that the Airport gains adequate improvement that will help attract global attention.





“For the Maintenance, Repairs and Overhaul (MRO) section, the Governor is equally passionate about it. This is where I must commend the Director, Air Wordiness Standards of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Engr Ita Awak who has shown deep support to the development of the airport. I want to thank him very specially and all those that are working at the NCAA for supporting the changes at the Airport.”





He also attributed the state government’s success in this direction to Governor Udom Emmanuel, whom he said had consistently made what may appear impossible to others, a possibility in the state.





The Commissioner maintained that the heavy traffic in Akwa Ibom airport motivated the state government to join the few airlines operating in the country, adding that Ibom Airline will at the moment operate within Uyo-Lagos- Abuja routes.





Though expressing disappointment that the Victor Attah International Airport was at the moment the only one in the country, solely managed by the state government, he said that the present administration was devotedly working to improve the standard of the airport with the ongoing second runway, new taxiway, a power sub-station, new commercial building and other unique features.





Such improvements, he said, made it possible for the landing of over 20 aircrafts in the President’s entourage during the flag off of the APC presidential campaigns in Akwa Ibom for the South south region.