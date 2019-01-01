The Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Team has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to campaign with his achievements since he came to power instead of blaming the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and trying to paint the PDP candidate as corrupt.Following Atiku’s call on security agencies to probe the new ownership structure of Etisalat and Polaris bank, which he said reports fingered the President’s family, the Buhari team countered by asking Atiku to clear his name of graft allegations in the U.S and indictment over alleged mismanagement of PTDF funds when he served as vice president.In a WhatsApp statement, Spokesperson of the Atiku Campaign, Prince Kassim Afegbua, said the Buhari Administration should stop ‘’running in circles” in an attempt to paint the PDP presidential candidate as corrupt.His words: ‘’They have been running in circles, some kind of rotation in the same axis saying this today, saying that tomorrow, yet they haven’t been able to link anything directly and indirectly to Alhaji Atiku who has since become a private citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. When he was in APC and was donating billions to the Buhari 2015 campaign, when they were all prostrating before him, when they wrote eloquent testimonies to his sense of industry and entrepreneur, did they not remember all these baseless allegations then?The APC and their presidential candidate, President Buhari epitomised the Chichidodo bird that feeds on maggots but hates the smell of faeces. Who does not know that maggots are products of faeces? Double standard, hypocrisy, nepotism, cronyism and provincialism have blinded their sight to see the damage they have done to the psyche of the Nigerian state, and the only way they could attract attention is to rake up mud against a man who was once their celebrated benefactor.‘’They flagged off their campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State and 21 jets including military jets landed at Uyo airport. Who are the owners of those jets? Who hired them? From whose purse? They said PDP didn’t do anything in 16 years but they were falling head over heels at the Uyo stadium built by PDP government.’’Reacting on the Atiku Campaign challenge, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the director, strategic communications of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, said the character of anyone, who wants to lead Nigerians must be called to question hence the searchlight on Atiku’s past.His words: ‘’Is he (Atiku) feeling the heat already? But he called out the President on the issue of corruption. Therefore, we have decided to make character an issue too.”