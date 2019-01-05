The 2019 General Elections will be between the rich and the poor, the Director-General, Buhari /Osinbajo Campaign Organisation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, has said.Amaechi made the comment in Ilorin on Friday while inaugurating 1,872 election canvassers for the APC in Kwara State.Amaechi, who is the minister of transportation, said, “We are gathered here today to peacefully take over power from the rich and hand over to the poor. That is what APC stands for.“We join the poor to say we must take power from the rich. We join the poor to say enough is enough.“The elite and the thieves have ganged-up against the APC. But they don’t have the power because they don’t have the number. The number is with the poor and the poor must rise to vote on that day.Amaechi said, “When the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, was handing over, he left $58bn, where is the money now? How much did state governments collect? How much did the Federal Government collect? What did they do with the money?”He said although there were big men in all political parties, “the difference between other parties and ours is that the big men in our party are all progressives. Other parties don’t care; they want to even collect what the poor is eating from them.”In his address, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, saidthe gathering was a demonstration of the people’s resolve to rescue the state from “those who have held it by the jugular, those who have pauperised our people, the pathologically-dishonest ones who govern by deceit.”Mohammed said, “We are inaugurating an army of well-recruited, tested and trustedcanvassers, who will go from house to house in each of the 1,872 polling units to tell our people why they must vote for President Muhammadu Buhari and all the candidates of the APC right here in Kwara State in the 2019 General Elections.”He assured all the candidates of the party that they would carry the party’s flag in the 2019 elections, despite litigations.