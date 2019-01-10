The Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has advised that all stakeholders in the 2019 general elections must come up with solutions that would render useless the intention of politicians, who are allegedly buying Permanent Voters Card.









Saraki was reacting to the claim of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who on Wednesday said that politicians were buying PVCs from voters.









Saraki urged the INEC boss not to stop at raising the alarm but immediately devise means to make sure such arrangements don’t succeed.









In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, the Senate President said the development constitutes a major threat to the successful conduct of the 2019 election as it can become the single factor to decide where victory swings in the election.









“We have continued to maintain that manipulation of election results does not start and end on Election Day. It starts long before the day and goes on even after the declaration of results. That is why we have to continually be vigilant and once we identify any threat to free, fair and transparent conduct of a credible election like the INEC chairman has done, all stakeholders must put heads together to block the loop-holes.









“All stakeholders must come up fast with a solution to render useless the antics of those who intend to procure voter’s cards. We all need to put our heads together and I am sure that such a stakeholders meeting will not only nip in the bud the looming danger, it will also engender general confidence in the system and create a system in which all stakeholders become problem solvers”, Saraki stated.









He added that in the next six weeks preceding the first set of elections and immediately after the elections, it was important for INEC to devise an arrangement in which it would constantly consult with stakeholders to identify issues affecting the process and how to find joint solutions to it.