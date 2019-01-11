



Former Osun Deputy Governor, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has declared that he has joined the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Omisore waved aside reports that suggested he was undecided following the alliance between the APC and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, under which he contested the September 22, 2018 Osun governorship poll.





Recall that the former Deputy Governor moved his support to the APC during the governorship election, which Gboyega Oyetola won.





Omisore received Governor Oyetola and his entourage, including the chairman of the APC in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun, in Ife on Thursday.

The governor and his entourage proceeded to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in continuation of his “thank you visits across the state.”





Omisore spoke briefly at the Ooni’s palace, where he said the coalition between SDP and APC was enough to “show where I stand.”





He said, “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going.





“What the APC chairman in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun said was instructive and correct.





“God made relationship between me and the APC possible. Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of draws our strength.





“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party. Any wise person should know where I belong.”





Omisore added that his “last support during the rerun Osun elections had given direction that I’m fully with the ruling APC.”





Speaking, Gov. Oyetola described new found relationship with Omisore as “God’s doing.”





He said the resolve between the APC and Omisore to work together is a “good example from our state.”