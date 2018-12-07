



Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have met with oil marketers to avert fuel scarcity.





The meeting, which held in Abuja on Thursday, also had the Debt Management Office (DMO) in attendance.





Ahmed, was represented by the permanent secretary of the ministry of finance, said the marketers agreed to keep all depots working to avert scarcity.





“Minister of Finance, represented by PSF, CBN, DMO and others met and agreed with the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, Independent Petroleum Marketers, that operations at all depots and sales will continue,” the ministry of finance said via Twitter.





“Oil marketers have all agreed that operations at all depots and sales will continue unhindered.”





The minister reassured Nigerians that premium motor spirit (PMS) will be available through out the yuletide season.





“Members of the general public are hereby reassured of the availability of PMS as there will be no fuel scarcity.”





She added that “engagements between the FG and marketers will continue”.





The marketers has initially threatened a strike action, which was poised to ensure scarcity within the country, going into the yuletide season.





The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had signed an agreement with British Petroleum to keep the nation liquid through the Christmas and new year celebrations.



