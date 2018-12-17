



The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs another strategic session in Dubai.





In November, top leaders of the opposition party spent at least four days in Dubai, strategising for the 2019 elections.





Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, said it is “amazing” that the opposition party could not present any alternative governance agenda before the 2019 polls.





Issa-Onilu said instead of focusing on its own campaign, the PDP is worried about if the ruling party has commenced its own or not.





“It is very amazing that two months into the election, PDP is still not presenting any alternative governance agenda before the people of this country. Sadly, the main opposition party appears at a loss as to how to face Nigerians knowing they would have to explain why they so badly mismanaged this country at a period of surplus,” he said.





“Rather than focus on its own campaign, the only apparent concern of PDP is whether APC has flagged off its campaigns or not. Of course, APC will soon begin strategic engagements with the people of this country. Unlike PDP, our party as the ruling party began our campaign immediately President Muhamnadu Buhari resumed office.





“We have spent the last three and half years carrying out massive infrastructural projects in all the 36 states of the country. We have invested heavily in social intervention programmes targeted at the ordinary Nigerians, at a scale never seen before in this country. The onslaught against corruption, the lasting solutions being put in place to provide security across our country, the transformation in the agricultural and the solid minerals sectors are the real campaigns that the APC government has embarked on since June 2015.





We understand that PDP cannot campaign on issues as they have none to present. PDP’s recent attempts to speak to issues have ended in disgrace as it became obvious they base their projections and analyses on fallacious data. In effect, PDP is left with no other option than to resort to sophistry.





“They obviously need another trip to Dubai. Perhaps, they may try China this time, hoping they would at least get their figures right.”



