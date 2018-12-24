



Seun, the wife of Lt.Col. Ibrahim Sakaba, who was killed by Boko Haram alongside 44 other army personnel in Melete, Borno State on November 18, has denied receiving any call from the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.





Atiku on Sunday claimed to have called Sakaba’s widow, while urging Nigerians to spare a thought for gallant military personnel combating Boko Haram this Yuletide.





He said, “This Christmas I urge all Nigerians to spare a thought for our military on the frontlines of the war on terror.





“I had cause to telephone Lt . Col . Ibrahim Sakaba ’ s widow this Yuletide. I am touched by her devotion and love for her husband who paid the supreme sacrifice for Nigeria.”





But Seun Sakaba has come out to deny receiving any call from Atiku.





The Punch quoted her as saying, “Why the lies? I have not received any call from Atiku please.”