Following the claim, Buhari while addressing Nigerian Community in Krakow, Poland described those behind the insinuation as ‘‘ignorant and irreligious’’.
However, Keyamo said those behind the insinuation were struggling not to go insane.
In a tweet yesterday, Keyamo wrote: “When bitterness motivates you to conclude that someone MUST die from an ailment and the person survives, you’ve to delude yourself that you’re seeing a ghost in order to keep your sanity.
“That’s the situation with those who BELIEVE PMB is cloned. They’re struggling not to go insane.”
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
Don't mind the haters. nothing can stop sai baba in 2019.ReplyDelete