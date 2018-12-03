The spokesman of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to insinuation by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu that President Muhammadu Buhari was cloned.Following the claim, Buhari while addressing Nigerian Community in Krakow, Poland described those behind the insinuation as ‘‘ignorant and irreligious’’.However, Keyamo said those behind the insinuation were struggling not to go insane.In a tweet yesterday, Keyamo wrote: “When bitterness motivates you to conclude that someone MUST die from an ailment and the person survives, you’ve to delude yourself that you’re seeing a ghost in order to keep your sanity.“That’s the situation with those who BELIEVE PMB is cloned. They’re struggling not to go insane.”