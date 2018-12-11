The Yoruba Leaders of Thought have thrown their weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s bid for second term in office.Meeting on Tuesday at the Osogbo residence of Senator Ayo Fasanmi, one of the few remaining associates of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, they commended Buhari, his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, for taking progressives steps to actualize gradual restructuring of the country.The leaders in attendance include, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (Rtd.), former vice chairman (South West) of the All Progressives Congress. Chief Pius Akinyelure, former Secretary to Osun State Government, Engr. Sola Akinwumi, former Osun State chairman of APC, Elder Adebiyi Adelowo, Prof. Anthony Onipede, Prince Tajudeen Olusi, Senator Biyi Durojaye representing Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Akin Fasae representing Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, Prof. Bayo Ademola, Otunba Akin Oluwadere, and Hon. Bayo Aina, noted that the Buhari’s administration has granted autonomy to the judiciary and legislature as well as local government administration.They said all steps to ensure survival of institutions of government by the current Federal Government are necessary to the attainment of restructuring goal.The leaders hailed the governors and people of the South West for their abiding commitment to Nigeria and efforts for restructuring.In a communique signed by Senator Ayo Fasanmi, among other leaders after the meeting, they advised Nigerians to stand by Buhari and return him to office in 2019 for the next generation to be empowered and enjoin the gains of the fight against corruption.The leaders said support for Buhari will create an opportunity for the next generation to be strengthened and to be able to chart a prosperous course for Nigeria from 2019 and beyond.The leaders also said the summit of the Yoruba people holding in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on January 2019 will address strategy to protect interest of the South West geo-political zone ahead of 2019 general elections.They said the summit would further address issues and plans to ensure victory for the All Progressives Congress which the leaders said will guarantee lives in abundance for Yoruba people and Nigerians.