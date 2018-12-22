



The Rivers State Government says it has approved the termination of the share sale contract for 70 per cent equity of the state-owned power generation assets.





The state government also admitted that the companies whose contracts were cancelled were linked to Sahara Energy, whose co-owner Tonye Cole is the opposition governorship candidate in the state.





The state Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah. while addressing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting in Port Harcourt, said the contract held by First Independent Power Limited in Omoku, Afam, Trans-Amadi and Eleme Gas Turbines to NG Power-HPS Limited had been terminated.





The commissioner said that the government also terminated the concession of the Rivers and Bayelsa State owned Olympia Hotel to Cenpropsaroten Hotel Management Limited.





He stressed that the state government had also terminated the concession agreement between it and Kild concession Limited in respect of the construction of a Toll road and Secondary developments at Abonnema Wharf, Port Harcourt.





Mr Okah said the decisions were part of the resolutions taken at the council meeting, presided over by Governor Nyesom Wike at the Government House, Port Harcourt.





The Rivers information commissioner said that the three companies whose contracts and concessions were terminated, were subsidiaries of Sahara Energy Limited.





The commissioner stressed that the government made the resolutions in line with recommendations of the White Paper on the Report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry for the Investigation of the past administration’s sale of Valued Assets of the state and other related matters under the chairmanship of Justice George Omereji.





He said that the government had directed the Attorney–General and Commissioner for Justice, Zaccheaus Adango, to take further steps as contained in the White Paper.





Mr Cole, an ally of transport minister, recently resigned his position in Sahara Energy to contest the March 2019 governorship election in the state.





He has pledged to defeat Mr Wike who seeks re-election on the PDP platform.