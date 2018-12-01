The Nigerian Army has reacted to reports making the rounds of why it replaced its spokesman, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu with Sani Usman.





Reports had it that Chukwu was replaced over alleged management of information on the counter-insurgency campaign.





However, the force in a statement signed by General Chukwu himself and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Friday clarified that his replacement was a routine posting.





The Army said that any report to the contrary was, “malicious” and an attempt to tarnish the image of the “senior officer”.





The statement reads: “The attention of the Directorate of Army Public Relations has been drawn to a news report trending in the online media published by the Cable titled; ARMY REPORTEDLY REMOVES TEXAS CHUKWU AS SPOKESMAN, RE-APPOINTS USMAN.





“In the said story, the report stated inter alia, that Army reportedly removes Texas Chukwu as spokesman, reappoints Usman.





“The re-appointment of Brigadier General Sani Usman is a routine deployment in the Nigerian Army following his completion of the Strategic course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies and not based on media management as alleged by the report.





“The Directorate wishes to state categorically that the report is not only malicious but an attempt by the writer to tarnish the reputation of the senior officer which he has built over the years in the course of his career as well as misleading members of the public.





“The write-up further alleged that his removal followed outcry from different quarters on his “inability” to manage information on counter-insurgency campaign, which is completely untrue and unsubstantiated.





“It is also pertinent to state that Brigadier General Texas Chukwu will be proceeding to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies Kuru, Jos for his strategic course.





“Consequently, the directorate wishes to state that the writer has only succeeded in exhibiting his ignorance or complete lack of knowledge about postings and appointments in the Nigerian Army.





“The directorate therefore calls on the authority of The Cable to advice the reporter to cultivate the habit of verifying facts as well as balancing his report before rushing to the press.





“The medium is requested to tender an unreserved apology to the senior officer as well as the Directorate of Army Public Relations through the same medium within 24 hours or be ready to face legal action.”