Policemen invaded the residence of Senator Dino Melaye in high-brow Maitama area of Abuja on Friday afternoon because of his involvement in a criminal case, police spokesman Jimoh Moshood has said.“Senator Dino Melaye is wanted by the police for attempted culpable homicide, the shooting and wounding of a policeman on duty, by Senator Dino Melaye and his thugs in Kogi state.“Senator Dino is a wanted man and the police are only in the process of arresting him,” he began.He further told our correspondent: “Three months ago, a letter had been written to the Clerk of the national Assembly to inform Senator Dino Melaye of the need to report to the police in Kogi state and he (Senator Melaye) has refused to do so.However, in his Twitter response to what he described as police invasion, Melaye alleged scores of policemen who arrived his residence located at 11 Sangha Street, off Mississippi Road in Maitama shortly after noon on Friday came with very criminal intentions.“All entrances to my residence in Mississippi have been secured by the police that claim there is no order to arrest me, one truck by Centagon school too; mass media and Nigerians, take note, we have pictures of those involved.“Two trucks with people wearing black in front on Centagon school on Mississippi Maitama.“Toyota Siena at the entrance of Sangha Street, gold colour Honda accord roaming the street.“A man in jallabia had gone forth and back my street more than ten times; two Hilux truck have now blocked my gate with men in mufti numbering 20.“(My) cameras are recording. They are trying to plant guns in the cars outside. We are watching.“They forcefully entered my compound.”In a subsequent release by Moshood on Friday evening, he declared police determination to remain in Senator Melaye’s residence until he surrenders.“The Police operatives currently in the residence of Senator Dino Melaye are to effect his arrest to answer to the case of attempted culpable homicide on the shooting of a Police Officer, Sgt Danjuma Saliu, attached to 37 Police Mobile Force (PMF) while on duty at a stop and search point along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.“The Police Officer is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care.“The Police operatives will continue to be in wait at the residence of Senator Dino Melaye until he surrenders himself for arrest. The offence for which Senator Dino Melaye is being investigated is capital in nature and not compoundable.“The Force will not tolerate an attack on his personnel by any individual no matter how highly placed. The law must take its course.”