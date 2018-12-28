



The police have postponed the presentation of suspected killers of Alex Badeh, late former chief of defence staff, to the media in Abuja.





On Wednesday, the force had said it had arrested alleged killers of Badeh and would present them to journalists on Thursday.





Jimoh Moshood, force spokesman, who made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, said five suspects were arrested for alleged involvement in the crime.





Moshood said the decision to postpone the presentation of the suspects to the media was to prevent other members of the gang from escaping.





“It is of significance to note that the presentation of the two suspects and the three other gang members will not come up today so as not to jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” he said.





Badeh was killed while returning from his farm along the Keffi-Abuja road on December 18.