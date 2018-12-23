A former Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Ibrahim Kasai, has revealed why retired military Generals like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, IBB, and T. Y. Danjuma are against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.Kassai claimed that the former generals are against Buhari because they fear he may not renew their oil licences.He said: “I have said it, most of them are into oil business and Buhari is likely not going to renew their licenses, he is taking on policies that will better the masses in the country and those in oil business are just few; they are mostly retired Generals. So, if you are trying to spread the resources to a particularly group, they will fight it.“In politics, there is class and class struggle, if you observe very well you will see that people in a particularly class fight to remain in that class and always fight to move up to the upper class, and this is what is playing out ahead of the 2019 election.“If they notice that you intend to take what they have, they will fight it.“He is not saying they are doing illegal business, he is simply suggesting that this resources belong to all of us and it should go round, he is not saying that they have done anything wrong.”On the outcome of the 2019 presidential election, the former Ambassador insisted that Buhari will defeat the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the North-East.“Let me tell you that General Buhari is more popular in the Northeast than Atiku. Go to Adamawa State today, you will discover that he is more popular than Atiku and if you go to the Northwest, you will see that Buhari is still very popular and command strong followership,” he said.