



A former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Femi Bamisile, has called on Nigerians to vote massively for President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.





Bamisile, an APC House of Representatives candidate for the Ekiti South Federal Constituency II in the 2019 general elections, told journalists at Omuo-Ekiti that it was insulting for the PDP to wish to return to power.





He said: “It is insulting and embarrassing for a party like the PDP to come around again to promise to reposition the country it had earlier destroyed through bad leadership.





“There is no doubt that the coming general elections would also be another game of integrity and performance test, and the question will now be to compare a four-year term of the APC to a16-year term of the PDP in Nigeria.

“President Buhari had in the last three and years laid a solid structure for economic recovery and development with infrastructure in all the six geo-political zones”.





Bamisile said: “The difference is clear and axiomatic. The country will not fold arms and watch bad people to bring back destructive tendencies of the past into the current reformation strides of President Buhari.”