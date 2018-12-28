The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Uche Nwosu, yesterday, gave reasons he did not end the sufferings of Imo pensioners as a Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Rochas Okorocha.





According to Nwosu, his role as CoS was advisory while the buck stopped at the table of his father-in-law who is the Imo state governor.





In a statement by Onwusanya Jones, his Campaign Director of Media and Publicity, Nwosu said that he was fully prepared to end completely, the sufferings experienced by pensioners in the state.





He said: “My duty as Chief of Staff was to make suggestions, while the governor decides whether to implement such suggestions or not. I didn’t have powers to do anything on my own. As governor, I shall implement those ideas that are beneficial to our people and make sure that our pensioners smile again.





“I am pained that our senior citizens have to go through avoidable rigours before getting their legitimate entitlements. It is also unfortunate that after these rigorous verifications, they still do not get paid what they are entitled to and when they are entitled to them.









“There is no reason why these senior citizens should not get paid for their years of service to our State. Some of them are the teachers who taught us, others served us in different capacities in the civil service. Now, that they are old and retired, they deserve to be paid without any hassles.”