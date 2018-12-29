The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on Friday said President Muhammadu Buhari should have been executed if Nigeria’s system was working.





Atiku said Buhari should have been killed for overthrowing a democratically elected government in 1983.





The Waziri of Adamawa, who spoke through his Media Aide, Paul Ibe, was reacting to a remark from Buhari’s campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo.





Keyamo had claimed that the former Vice President should have been jailed for corruption if the country’s system was working.





In a statement he issued, Keyamo claimed that Atiku was on the verge of committing suicide.





Reacting to Keyamo’s comment, Ibe, who took to his Twitter handle wrote: “Festus Keyamo should be careful what he brings on himself and APC campaign.





“If Nigeria had a working system, Muhammadu Buhari should have been executed for overthrowing a democratically elected government in 1983.”





Shagari, who won his second term election was, however, overthrown by a coup d’etat that brought in Buhari as Military Head of State.