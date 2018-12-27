The Akwa Ibom State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that the appointments of citizens of the state into strategic federal positions and the ongoing infrastructure being executed in the state by the Federal Government explains the massive support President Muhammadu Buhari receives from the people.Managing Director of the Oil and Gas Free zone Authority, OGFZA, Mr. Umana Okon Umana who made the disclosure, while briefing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, said that the party was fully prepared and ready for the flag off of the presidential campaign on Friday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.Umana who is the Chairman Central Planning Committee for the presidential rally said that the presidential rally would further demonstrate the support Buhari enjoys in the state.His words: “So far, the feedback we are getting from our members, from all over Akwa Ibom, other states of Nigeria, we know that that stadium is going to be filled to capacity. Also, feedback from the people of Akwa Ibom State shows that they are very excited and enthusiastic and are ready to receive Mr. President.“It is very clear that the support President Muhammadu Buhari enjoys from Akwa Ibom State is massive and we will be demonstrated further on Friday.”